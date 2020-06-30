Dundee Science Centre celebrates 20th birthday by reaching out to city children

Dundee Science Centre is celebrating its 20th birthday by reaching out to some of the city’s most deserving children.

The centre, which launched its home learning programme at the start of lockdown, is now developing content for Science @ Home kits, which will be delivered to families over the next 10 weeks.

The boxes will provide the same practical, hands-on activities as the online programme, but without the need for digital resources.

Initial funding has been secured for around 350 children and the boxes will be packed and delivered with support from The Gate Church, Dundee.

The project was the brainchild of council spokesperson for fairness and equalities, Lynne Short.

In week one, children will receive their science starter kit, with the basic science equipment required for experiments and activities.

© Supplied

They then receive a themed weekly box on topics ranging from mini beasts and creepy crawlies to body bits and forensics.

With fundraising ongoing, 100 boxes will be funded by Dundee Science Centre’s CONNECT Community Engagement fund and another 100 by The Gate Church Wellbeing fund.

Funding has also been provided by the Dundee City Council education department, University of Dundee life sciences department and Dundee Bairns.

Lorraine Lemon, head of business and operations at Dundee Science Centre said: “We’ve been delighted by the response to our online home learning programme but we’re also acutely aware that not every house has access to the internet, devices or the bits and pieces of kit they might require to take part.

“Now more than ever, there shouldn’t be any barriers to science learning so we decided to drill down into these activities and bring them directly to the homes of children who might otherwise have missed out.

“These weekly boxes, delivered to their door, will give children and their families a real boost, a focus and some fun while keeping up some science learning in the process.

“The project is also a fitting way to help us mark our milestone birthday and to give something back to the communities who have supported us during these 20 years.”

Lynne Short added: “I’m absolutely delighted to see the first of these science kits en route to some of Dundee’s most deserving families. Science is everywhere, from our homes and gardens to what we eat and how we play, so it should be inclusive and accessible for all.

“These kits are guaranteed to bring some fun to local bairns, sparking imaginations and new ideas in the process, even more important with the holidays approaching.

“Yes, food and shelter are the basic priorities but mental health and wellbeing are also of paramount importance – bairns are bairns and all have the basic right to play, learn and have fun. We can’t wait to see and hear what they make of their kits and hope they bring lots of joy.”

For more information contact Carlene Cura, development and fundraising adviser at Dundee Science Centre, on 01382 868610.