Dundee schools warn dog owners to keep pets on leads near grounds as it may cause ‘stress’ and ‘anxiety’ to children and parents

Parents and carers have been warned to keep their dogs on leashes outside primary schools following safety concerns.

Blackness and Forthill schools issued a plea for people collecting children from school to keep their animals under control because pets on the loose could cause “stress” and “anxiety” to “vulnerable” parents and pupils.

It comes after concerns were raised by parents, however, it is not known whether all city schools issued the same guidance.

An email issued by Blackness head teacher John Hughes stated: “I have received some notes of concern from parents about the presence of unleashed dogs at the school gates.

“Many children and adults are uncomfortable in the presence of dogs, some because they have had a previous bad experience.

“The presence of dogs off the lead, therefore, can lead to high levels of stress and real anxiety in already vulnerable people.

“Can I please ask that if you bring a dog to the school drop-off and pick-up that you keep the dog on a lead at all times?

“Additionally it would be very helpful if the dogs were kept away from the immediate vicinity of the gates where the crowding of children and adults is at its greatest.”

One parent at Forthill Primary School confirmed they had received similar correspondence via text message.

He said it “beggars belief” as to why an owner wouldn’t have their dog on a lead near a school.

He added: “I am not sure what has prompted this but one would like to think it goes without saying.

“It beggars belief to think people would have dogs off their lead with so many children about.

“So many youngsters are scared of dogs – hardly surprising given the number of attacks you read about – so it is really quite simple.

“If you want to take a dog with you when picking up a child in a place with hundreds of young children, just do the decent thing and keep it on a lead.

“And if you have an aggressive dog you should really be questioning whether or not it should be anywhere near groups of children in the first place.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said dog owners have a “legal duty” to keep their pets under control.

He added: “While it is not against the law to have dogs unleashed, at all times we stress the importance of responsible pet ownership and giving consideration to people who may not be comfortable or familiar with dogs.

“Dog owners have a legal duty to ensure that their pets are kept under control at all times in both public and private places.”

Dundee City Council was approached for comment.