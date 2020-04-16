Dundee schools use 3D printers to help make visors for local care workers as city council launch guide to lifeline support on offer

3D printers at Grove Academy have been used to make over 500 visors for local care workers.

Staff from Harris Academy, Braeview Academy and St John’s High School have been assisting with production of the protective equipment.

This comes following the news that staff and pupils at Monifieth High have been praised for their efforts in helping to ensure frontline workers have vital protective equipment.

The team have produced almost 2,770 visors since their efforts began.

A Humanitarian helplines guide has also been created to provide guidance on the available lifeline support from Dundee City Council and its partners for those most in need in the community.

The information will signpost individuals who have to stay at home and cannot access alternative means of help, such as from nearby friends or family.

Meanwhile, Lord Provost Ian Borthwick has written to Dundee’s twin cities to express his best wishes and support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dundee is twinned with Alexandria in the USA, Nablus in Palestine, Orléans in France and Würzburg in Germany.

The Lord Provost wrote to each of the cities saying: “I write to you on behalf of myself and the citizens of Dundee to send our deepest sympathy in these very difficult times.

“Covid-19 has changed lives all over the world, stretching all our communities like never before and this will take all our strength and partnerships to get us through this unprecedented time.

“It is with this in mind that I write to let you know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and our hopes for the future in the next few weeks, months are that you and your communities get through this together.

“It has been heartening to hear how communities in Dundee and our twin cities have come together to offer support and given help to those most in need.”