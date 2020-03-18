Dundee schools to remain open despite coronavirus spread

Dundee schools will remain open despite growing fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter sent home to parents on Tuesday night, Dundee City Council confirmed that schools will remain open for the time being.

It reads: “Dundee City Council’s Children and Families Service is working with head teachers across the city to deal with the impact of the situation as it develops.

“The Scottish Government have said there is no need at this stage to close schools.

“I shall notify you immediately if this advice were to change.

© DC Thomson

“The latest advice from Health Protection Scotland recommends that all educational settings remain open unless we have been advised by the local Health Protection Team to close.”

The letter goes on to issue guidance on keeping children who are exhibiting symptoms home from school, saying: “If you’ve developed a new continuous cough and/or a fever/high temperature in the last 7 days, stay at home for 7 days from the start of your symptoms even if you think your symptoms are mild.

“If you live with others, then the person who has symptoms of COVID-19 (new continuous cough and/or fever/high temperature) should stay at home for 7 days from the start of their symptoms and all other household members who don’t develop any symptoms should stay at home for 14 days.

“The 14-day period starts from the day illness began in the first person to become ill.

“If others in the household develop symptoms within the 14 days, then they will need to stay at home for 7 days from the day their symptoms began, even if this takes them over the 14 day isolation period.”

There has been large amounts of speculation over school closures recently, as governments throughout Europe decide to keep pupils home in order to halt the spread.

Dundee and Angus College also announced on Tuesday that they would be putting an end to “face to face” teaching for an indefinite amount of time.

© DC Thomson

While they plan to remain open, Dundee’s schools are taking additional steps to limit and prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as reminding pupils to wash hands and practice good hygiene.

Visitors to schools have also been made to wash their hands when entering the school, and students have been told that water fountains are for filling bottles only.

One Dundee school pupil said: “It’s all kind of cautious.

“We’re all getting to how to wash our hands and some teachers are giving us breaks in the morning and after lunch to go and wash our hands.

“Extra curricular activities and clubs have been cancelled.

“I’d say that maybe a third of my class are off and the rest of us are just trying not to touch things and get infected or spread it.

“I am worried, there’s people in school showing symptoms and even though they might not have the coronavirus, as soon as you cough everyone’s aware.

“It’s like we’re all on high alert or something.”