Dundee schools to open to children of key workers again, despite warnings of more snow to come

Dundee schools will open to the children of key workers on Thursday, despite the Met Office suggesting that more bad weather could be on its way.

Heavy snow has caused shops to close, buses to be cancelled and cars becoming stuck in the middle of the street.

The poor weather even forced the Caird Hall vaccination centre to close for a period of time on Tuesday night. It has since reopened.

Due to half-term holidays, Angus and Perth and Kinross schools will stay empty until February 16, however Dundee City Council has decided to open schools on Thursday.

A spokesman said: “Following careful consideration of the current situation and forecasts, it has been decided that Dundee City Council schools and nurseries will open on Thursday February 11.

“The buildings will only be open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

“We are advising families to make decisions on school attendance based on safety.

“Remote learning will continue to be delivered on Thursday for all other pupils.

“If there are any changes overnight, the council will make the information available on its website and social media feeds as soon as possible.

“Families are reminded that all nurseries and schools will be closed to all pupils for the mid- term break on Friday February 12 and Monday February 15, with a further closure for all pupils on Tuesday February 16 for an in-service day for staff.”

The city council chose to shut down schools on Tuesday, and bin collections were cancelled.

Dundee’s nearest snow measuring station, Strathallan Airfield in Perthshire, measured 18cm of snowfall on Wednesday, however Tom Morgan, a Met Office expert, said local reports of as much as a 30cm could be accurate.

He added: “Obviously, we’ve had a lot of snow over Tayside and Dundee this week and, in terms of how much has fallen, our station at Strathallan Airfield has recorded around 18cm.

“I would suspect that higher measurements people have made in Dundee could be more accurate and a good representation of the area.

“Snow drifts caused by winds can often measure a lot deeper, so a foot or so is not out of the question.”

While meteorologists predict that the worst of the snow is behind us, there are still signs that more showers could be on the way.

Tom said: “It looks like it’s going to stay cold through the week and before next week there is a chance that we could see some more snow, although it should be less disruptive.

“Thursday looks to be a lot brighter and sunnier, it should be a nice day for a walk if that’s something people want to do.

“Then there could be more snow on Friday, and a spell of snowy showers on Sunday, as well as a chance of freezing rain.”

There is a yellow weather warning in place, covering Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife, until 11.59pm on Saturday.