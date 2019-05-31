Dundee school’s summer fair to take place this weekend

The Friends of Forthill summer fair is being held on Saturday.

The event takes place at Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferrry from 10am-noon.

Tickets cost £3 for adults, £2 for children and £8 for a family of four.

There will be cake and candy, spin the wheel, a bouncy slide and much more.

Pupils are welcome to wear normal clothes to school tomorrow in return for a donation to the fair.

Organisers are appealing for donations including cake and candy, bottles of wine, toys and games, books and bric-a-brac.