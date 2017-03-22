School chiefs plan to call police every time a pupil is caught with a knife, it was revealed today.

A total of 19 kids have been caught with knives in their possession at Dundee schools since 2011 — 12 of those coming in the last three years.

As a result of those incidents, and the fatal stabbing at an Aberdeen school of 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne, a review was carried out into the council’s policies and procedures over weapons in schools.

And a number of changes are now being put in place.

A report by Michael Wood — executive director of children and families services — said police would now be notified every time a child was found with a knife in a Dundee school.

Previously, there was no obligation on teachers to involve police — leading to concerns of a “cover-up” when one youngster was caught with a blade at Morgan Academy earlier this year but was not reported to officers.

A further change to the council’s policy will see police being told if a pupil refuses to be searched when they are suspected of carrying a weapon.

Dundee schools’ bullying policy is also set to be updated.

Education convener Stewart Hunter told the Tele: “Obviously the numbers in Dundee schools aren’t particularly high but I always say one incident is too many and these changes will hopefully address this.

“It transpired with the Bailey Gwynne incident that there was knowledge the pupil had brought a knife into school but no-one said anything.

“What I think is good in Dundee is that we are getting the message to pupils that if this happens, they can tell a staff member, and I think we have seen that with recent incidents in the city.

“In terms of the recommendations, I think it can only be a good thing to involve the police on each occasion as they can pass on their advice as well.

“Updating our bullying policy is something we do regularly anyway, particularly as with the rise of social media over the last five to 10 years.”

Meanwhile, following a review into Bailey’s death, it was recommended that schools send letters to parents of all S1 pupils about rules over weapons.

However, Dundee City Council says it won’t do this — claiming it could cause unnecessary worry among parents that the city’s schools had a problem with knives.