Dundee schools praised for inclusive attitudes on LGBT issues

The struggle of growing up and getting through school is difficult enough for most teenagers.

But for those who fall under the umbrella of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) and are battling with their identity, it can be even harder.

Research by the charity LGBT Youth Scotland (LGBTYS) found 71% of LGBT children have suffered bullying in school because of their identity or sexuality.

However, Dundee schools are looking to change that with supportive, inclusive environments.

At Morgan Academy, pupils have formed their own LGBT group, which meets once a week.

Among those attending the group are Aimee Whyte, 14, and Avery McManus, 13.

Avery, who identifies as non-binary (neither male nor female), said: “I feel like a lot of people are being told they can’t be non-binary – but we need to break down the barrier of being whatever you identify as.”

Aimee said: “People should be able to share this stuff and not be scared to talk about it.

“School should be a judgment-free zone and having support gives you confidence.”

Both said they had faced difficulties because of their identity, but they, and other LGBT pupils, have the backing of staff and the school captains and prefects – and these efforts have been recognised.

Morgan Academy and Dundee City Council’s children and family services team have each been given LGBT Youth Scotland’s LGBT Charter Award.

It recognises their proven commitment to give LGBT people the right to be healthy and heard.

Stewart Hunter, children and family services convener, said: “Young people get this more than we do. Back when I was at school, this wasn’t something that was spoken about.

“It’s not that it didn’t exist, but it was hidden. But now staff want to understand it and the award recognises the good work schools are doing.”

Deputy convener Roisin Smith added: “We’re having these conversations that need to be had to ensure we achieve the goal of inclusion no matter how you identify.”

The children and families service has been recognised for its efforts to include LGBT themes in lessons. As well as being discussed in social education, LGBT figures routinely feature in history lessons and same-sex couples are used in maths questions.

Jennifer King, the council’s education manager for inclusion, said: “We recognise that young people’s diversity and identity need to be respected and celebrated.”

It is not the first step Dundee schools have taken towards inclusion.

Downfield Primary was given the charter award last year, while measures such as gender-neutral washrooms have been put in place at schools, including Harris Academy.

The latter has led to an outcry among women’s groups who say it leaves girls vulnerable, but Mr Hunter says such opinions fail to consider the views of the pupils themselves.

He said: “The kids are comfortable with it.

“My son is a pupil at Harris and there’s no issue.”

Barry Jordan, LGBTYS Tayside development officer, said: “I have been doing this job for seven years and even in that time there has been a huge change in Dundee.”