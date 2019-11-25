Dundee school’s policy dictates kids wear official uniforms leaving some pupils out in cold

Pupils at Dundee High School will have to face the cold this winter – or fork out more than £40 on a school-approved jumper.

Students at the private school have complained that teachers have banned them from wearing jumpers and scarves which don’t feature the school’s branding.

While pupils at other schools can buy clothing from cheap high street retailers, such as George and Tesco for as low as £8 a jumper, pupils at Dundee High must get their jumpers and scarves from school-approved shops.

Dundee High branded jumpers can cost students more than £40, and a scarf will set them back by as much as £19.

The price of uniform has caused complaints among many pupils are they are forced to pay up or freeze.

With temperatures falling below zero in the past week, many believe that the uniform codes are unacceptable.

Even those with approved clothing claim they are not safe, as pupils say that they have been asked by teachers to remove official jumpers, despite them being school uniform.

One senior pupil said: “When it’s -5 outside and children are getting told off for trying not to get hypothermia, there is a problem.

“I know that the school sell scarves and jumpers that pupils are allowed to wear, but those are very expensive.

Another pupil added: “It’s ridiculous that the teachers wear what they want while the pupils freeze.”

While youngsters said they appreciated the reason for the code, they said “it shouldn’t come at the price of us feeling uncomfortable.”

A school spokesman said: “We always encourage our pupils to keep warm and our uniform includes regulation jumpers and cardigans that can be worn under the blazer. A school hat, scarf and gloves are also permitted. All of these items are available from our official suppliers and also through the school’s second-hand uniform shop.”