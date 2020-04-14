Dundee Schools Music Theatre shows cancelled as focus shifts to 2021 season

Dundee Schools Music Theatre shows scheduled for later this year have been cancelled, the city council has announced.

Productions were due to be staged of The Little Mermaid, In the Heights, Sweeney Todd and All Shook Up involving secondary pupils from across the city.

The decision has now been taken to concentrate on the 2021 season when schools return, after measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

Dundee City Council children and families service convener Stewart Hunter said: “I realise that pupils and their relatives will be disappointed, but I am sure that they understand why we have taken this decision.

“At this point in time, our schools are not in their normal cycle – with the gates shut, exams cancelled and online learning replacing the classroom.

“So it would not be appropriate to plan for shows that would have taken place in the late summer.

“Dundee Schools Music Theatre encourages and develops tremendous artistic talent among our young people.

“I have no doubt that they will put on shows to remember when they return.”