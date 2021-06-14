Dundee schools have been applauded for allowing pupils to watch a “special moment” in football history.

Scotland’s national team play in a major football tournament for the first time in 23 years on Monday afternoon, as they make their debut in Euro 2020.

Schools and nurseries across the city have been encouraged to let pupils wear the national colours and cheer on the team against the Czech Republic.

Parents and carers at many schools – including Baldragon Academy – have praised the initiative, which will see pupils tuning in at 2pm to watch the game from their classrooms.

‘It is a step back from the usual school day’

Baldragon Academy headteacher Hugh McAninch said there had been a “buzz” in the school ahead of kick-0ff.

“It certainly created a bit of a buzz on social media when we announced this last week, that we would be doing this at the school,” he said.

“There has been a great atmosphere at the school today and seeing the kids in the colours of the national team.

“We had been thinking of doing something as the tournament was on the horizon and given Scotland were back at their first major tournament since 1998.

“It is a step back from the usual school day; we wanted every teacher and young person to have the opportunity to come together as a school to back the team.

“Albeit this will be done under Covid-19 restrictions, within their own classrooms, but the idea has certainly been backed after we announced the plans.

“It’s also a way to say thanks to the pupils and teachers after a challenging time and it’s been great all local schools were encouraged to do the same.

“Our school has taken our own spin on it, we did a football-related quiz last week.

“Some people from the quiz were given ‘golden tickets’ and are able to watch it on a big screen in our VIP area with a wee bit of hospitality.”

‘This is a special moment’

Stewart Hunter, convener of children and families at Dundee City Council, said all schools had been encouraged to back the national team ahead of the game.

He added: “We have encouraged all Dundee schools to allow their pupils to wear blue and watch the match today to celebrate the Scotland men’s team playing in a major tournament for the first time in nearly 25 years.

“This is a special moment for the whole country.

“We want our pupils to be able to enjoy the match happening while they are at school and not miss out on the occasion.

“I’m sure our schools will be using the tournament to focus learning around Scottish and international themes.

“With the very challenging times for our schools due to the pandemic, it is a fantastic idea to let our pupils enjoy Scotland’s kick off at the Euros.”