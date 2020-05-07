Dundee schools among the worst-performing in Scotland

Dundee City Council has vowed to improve children’s attainment at school, after statistics found the city to be one of the worst-performing areas in Scotland.

Data published by the Scottish Government and collated by The Times shows only 28% of pupils in Dundee managed to achieve five highers in 2018/19, compared to the Scottish average of 36%.

This data also shows six of the city’s eight state secondary schools are in the bottom half of the entire country for higher performance.

The worst-performing school last year was Braeview Academy, which was ranked as 329th out of 344, with just 14% of pupils achieving five highers.

Craigie High School was ranked just ahead at 328th, and Baldragon Academy placed 326th.

St Paul’s RC Academy was ranked 310th, Morgan Academy 285th, and St John’s RC High School 206th.

However two Dundee schools were ranked in the top half, with Harris Academy being ranked at 119th place with 37% of pupils achieving five highers last year.

The city’s best performing school was Grove Academy which was ranked as the 56th best school in the country, with 46% of pupils making the grade.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the children and families service at Dundee City Council, said they are working to offer support to children in challenging circumstances.

He said: “The children and families service and our schools are working hard to improve attainment for all our pupils.

“The council looks at a wide range of data, not just one measure, to evaluate progress and to identify areas for improvements.

“We have seen record levels of our young people leaving school to go on to positive destinations.

“We are engaged in an ongoing drive to close the attainment gap and this is providing support to children who face extremely challenging circumstances.

“I have been hugely impressed by the commitment that has been shown by all our school staff, which continues during the school closures.

“Through innovative and imaginative use of technology and online resources, as well as paper versions of work, they are providing continuity of learning and a sense of belonging.”

The data found the top achieving school in Scotland was the grant-aided Jordanhill School in Glasgow, and the bottom ranked was Castlebay School on Barra in the Western Isles.