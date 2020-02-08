Dundee school pupil doing three fundraisers for one cause

A High School of Dundee pupil is involved in three fundraisers for one cause.

Phoebe Newlove, 12, takes part in Miss Saltire 2020 in Perth on Saturday.

She recently sang at Monifieth Golf Club and fitness fanatic Phoebe is also going to run across the Tay Road Bridge and back, all in aid of Kinfauns Riding School for the Disabled.

The keen runner said: “I am a member of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers and have been for about a year and a half.

“I will run the Tay Road Bridge twice for the riding school and I sang at Monifieth Golf Club a few weeks back and raised £140 for the group.

“I have liked sports since primary school and the 200m is my favourite.

“My best time is 29 seconds for that and I have also run the 100m in 14.8 seconds.”

Phoebe, from Princes Street, Monifieth, also plays hockey for her school.

Dad, Iain, 46, said: “She does a lot for charity and not only the riding school for the disabled.

“I don’t know how Phoebe finds the time.

“On some days she goes training for the school hockey team then dashes to training for the Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.”