VIDEO: Dundee girl, 8, recites ‘I dinnae like the midge’ in message to Pakistani PM Imran Khan

A Dundee schoolgirl has published a video thanking the prime minister of Pakistan for releasing an Indian airman shot down over Kashmir.

Sima Iram, aged eight, who goes to Victoria Park Primary School, recorded the message to thank Pakistani Prime Mininster Imran Khan for his actions, saying the release has saved millions of lives.

The airman was shot down over Kashmir. Mr Khan, a former international cricketer, said thre release was a peace gesture to ease tensions in an escalating military crisis with India.

The promise to release Abhinanda Varthaman followed two days of air strikes which had raised fears the nuclear-armed two countries were on the brink of war.

“We have captured a pilot of India. As a gesture of peace we are going to release him to India tomorrow,” Mr Khan told the country’s parliament. “But this de-escalation effort should not be considered as weakness.”

In the video, Sima Iram, whose parents are of Indian heritage, and also has friends in India and Pakistan, said: “This message is to express my profound gratitude to the excellent prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and to my Pakistani brothers and sisters.

“This gesture of yours in releasing our pilot officer, wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman has won Pakistan a great respect within Pakistan, as well as in in the international community.

“Every little thing counts a lot. Trust me when I say this.

“This action of yours save millions of lives.

“Last but not the least, I want to say, having peace is the only way to progress for both the nations, India and Pakistan.”

She finishes the video with the recital of one of her favourite Scots poems ‘I dinnae like the midge’.

Her father, Misbahuddin Mohammed, who owns the Shaftesbury Hotel in Dundee and previously owned the Tayview Hotel, said: “She wanted to espress her gratitude that this gesture will have saved millions of lives in India and Pakistan.

“We are very, very proud of her. There is just so much tension between the two countries at the moment.”