A Dundee schoolgirl has shown her heart is in the right place after convincing politicians and music stars to back a health campaign.

Harris Academy head girl and school champion Abby Lang is studying towards a science baccalaureate — which involves a personal project.

The 17-year-old decided to launch a campaign to have routine cardiac screening in Scottish secondary schools.

Abby met with Joe FitzPatrick MSP and Chris Law MP in the City Square on Friday, where they pledged to support a national strategy for the prevention of sudden cardiac death in young people.

The View singer Kyle Falconer has also pledged his support.

Abby was also due to meet with health minister Shona Robison.

The teenager told the Tele that she was inspired to take on the project after she attended a CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) screening, and after hearing the story of Dundee footballer Pete McAvoy — who died in America three years ago from an undiagnosed heart condition.

She also said it was a “fitting tribute” to her fellow Harris Academy pupil Yusuf Abubaker — a 12-year-old who died after suffering from sudden cardiac arrhythmia 10 years ago.

She said: “We want the Government to fund a heart screening project in schools and research to prevent any examples of sudden cardiac death in young people.”

Mr Law, Dundee West MP, said: “I think it is fantastic that Abby has done this — especially because it isn’t just for her, it is for all young people.

“I am now looking forward to hearing the views of medical experts with a view of instituting something bespoke for Scotland.”

Mr FitzPatrick, who also represents Dundee West, also pledged his backing and commended Abby’s efforts.

He said: “This is the first step. Something needs to be done.

“We need to have a strategy that is decided by health professionals to see what is the best way to protect young people.”

It comes after six young people in Dundee and Perth were referred to their doctor with previously unknown heart conditions after undergoing scans funded by the Peter McAvoy Memorial Fund.