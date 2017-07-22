A Dundee schoolgirl has been told she has just months to live after contracting terminal cancer.

Fiona Clark, 15, from the Hilltown, was born with neurofibromatosis — a genetic condition which causes tumours to grow along nerves.

Usually, the tumours are non-cancerous, but the St John’s RC High School pupil found out she had the disease after going to hospital to get a pain in her shoulder checked out.

Initially, doctors battled against the cancer — even removing one of her lungs — but it came back every time they removed a tumour.

She was then told that the cancer was terminal.

Fiona’s mum, Karen, told the Tele that her daughter had been “the bravest girl in the world” in the face of receiving the news. She said: “We took her to the GP and she was sent to Ninewells for an x-ray.

“We found out she had fluid on her lungs and she went to Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

“We ended up being there for three months.

“They had to clear the fluid to see what the problem was and they found a cancerous tumour.

“It was the worst news that we could ever have received. They removed her left lung and they were going to start her on radiotherapy.

“Then they realised that another tumour had grown in her sternum area too.

“They couldn’t do radiotherapy and decided to give her chemotherapy.

“After two rounds of chemotherapy, we realised it wasn’t working.

“The treatment hadn’t done anything at all — another tumour had grown. Doctors then told us that there was nothing they could do and she had just months left to live.”

Karen, who says that the illness has left her daughter bedbound most of the time, described the news as “the worst thing that I have ever heard in my life”.

When Fiona was told the news, she decided to make a bucket list and managed to go to Disneyland Paris for a week, have her first driving lesson, see a show in London and have a photo shoot at Camperdown — while neighbours banded together and got her a pet puppy which they named Olly.

Her last wish was to meet Olly Murs when he played in Dundee on Friday night — and she was “ecstatic” when the pop star showed up at her house and surprised her before the gig.

Karen said: “He was an absolute gentleman.

“Fiona was too ill to go to the concert and we were told about 1pm that he was going to come down.

“At 3pm we got her ready and downstairs, then there was a chap at the door and we said, ‘Fiona, there is a visitor for you’.

“Never in my life did I think this would happen — the look on her face was priceless.”

A fundraiser has been set up by family friend Dawn Falconer of Forget Me Not flower shop in Strathmartine Road to support the family.

A bingo night and auction takes place on Thursday from 7.30pm at the Taxi Club in Rosebank Street, while donations can be handed into the shop. A fundraising page has also been set up at gofundme.com/32zs34-help-fiona.