Dundee schoolboy with cancer releases video explaining importance of giving blood

A Dundee schoolboy with cancer has created a short video describing the importance of donating blood.

The 11-year-old, known only as Aaron, is receiving transfusions as part of his cancer treatment.

With help from his mum Marianne, using an online app, he brought a bag of O+ blood to life to explain how it is helping him.

In the video he said: “Hi i’m Ollie the O+ blood bag.

“I was collected by some great people at the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.

“The donor who donated me jokes they only came for the banter, tea and yummy biscuits.

“But today I’m here to help an 11-year-old boy going through some gruelling cancer treatment. I can already see some colour in his pale cheeks.

“There are lots of other ways I can help people. Please give blood today.”