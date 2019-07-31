Dundee school teacher completes gruelling ironman triathlon in memory of his father

A Dundee school teacher has completed a gruelling ironman triathlon in memory of his father.

Jamie Robinson, who lives in Broughty Ferry, took part in the Hamburg Ironman to raise money for the Marie Curie cancer charity.

Jamie’s dad, Alisdair, was cared for in a Marie Curie hospice in Belfast before he died last year.

Jamie, 26, said: “Dad was in and out of the hospice a lot during the last couple of years of his life.

“In spite of his terminal cancer diagnosis, he was determined to keep his independence for as long as possible and the hospice helped so much with this.”

Temperatures during the triathlon last Sunday reached as high as 34C.

After completing the course, Jamie said: “My dad devoted a lot of his life to community work.

“He worked in the police for more than 30 years and raised money for a lot of charities. It felt great to cross the finishing line, knowing I had raised so much for Marie Curie in his name.”

Helen Zollinger, community fundraiser for Marie Curie, said: “The money will mean other people living with a terminal condition will get the care and support they need.”

Jamie has exceeded his initial target of £1,620, and is now keen to raise as much as possible.