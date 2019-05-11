Dundee school seeks information about former pupils killed in world wars

Researchers are seeking help to uncover the history of a school’s former pupils killed in the First and Second World Wars.

Grove Academy’s memorials for the two wars have undergone nearly £12,000 of conservation and restoration over the last few months.

Staff and pupils have been involved in researching former pupils at the Claypotts Road school, who are listed on a roll of honour. There are still a few names on the roll about which they have had trouble finding any details.

The researchers are appealing for anyone who has a relative on the memorial to get in touch with information.

John Anderson, principal teacher of history, said: “The memorials were always inside but when the school moved into a new building nine years ago they were left outside. They became quite badly weathered and some of the names have scraped off them.

“We were very keen to bring the memorials back into the building and Dundee City Council paid for the work to restore them. They are now in the school’s assembly hall.

“We have got lots of information on some of the names on the memorials and we have taken pupils to the men’s graves in France and Belgium.

“But we have very little information on some of the names, and we would like people with relatives on the memorial to help.”

A list of the names featured on the memorials can be found at grove.ea.dundeecity.sch.uk.