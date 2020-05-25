Dundee school repairing laptops and tablets for families in need during lockdown

A Dundee primary teacher is ensuring that no pupils from his school are missing out on lessons because they do not have equipment to study at home.

Staff at Blackness Primary School were aware that a number of families were struggling to afford equipment to allow children to learn from home.

Ian Cameron, a teacher at the school, decided to appeal to the public for donations of equipment.

“We are aware of pupils from the school whose families simply cannot afford to provide their children with the IT equipment needed, especially if there is more than one child,” he said.

“Currently we are providing paper copies of the work that is being assigned to classes and groups, but this means some of our pupils are finding it difficult to access support with that work, or access the wider learning community of Blackness.

“We would like to ensure equity across all our learning, providing all our pupils, where possible, with the means to fully access the learning that is taking place.”

The school has now been inundated with donated equipment, and Ian and parent Mike Lindsey have also set about repairing and re-conditioning broken kit so it can be re-used..

He added: “We have had a fantastic response and already have been able to recondition more than 30 devices that are ready to go out to pupils.

“We are striving to provide the best service we can to our pupils in this very stressful and difficult time.

“Unfortunately, not all of our pupils can access the online learning and communication that they so need so that is why we put out the appeal and have been working hard to re-condition as many as we can.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, the council’s children and families services convener, has praised families and school staff for their efforts during the crisis.

He said: “I have been hugely impressed by the creativity and enthusiasm that has been shown by all our nursery and school staff during the school closures.

Councillor Stewart Hunter.”Through innovative and imaginative use of technology and online resources, as well as paper versions, they are keeping up learning and a sense of belonging.

“This is helping children and families get through these difficult times. We want to reassure everyone that we are carefully thinking now about the way ahead.

“The council, alongside nurseries and schools, will continue to keep families informed about developments.”