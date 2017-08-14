Dundee school pupils return to class two weeks early as part of new wellbeing scheme

Dozens of children in Dundee have returned to school early as part of a scheme designed to improve attainment and wellbeing.

While most pupils go back to classes this week, some children from St Luke’s & St Matthew’s and St Vincent’s primary schools — now under the umbrella of the new St Francis campus — have already been back for a fortnight.

The children have been taking advantage of a project aimed at improving their learning by helping them to settle in to classes earlier than normal.

Head teacher Neil Lowden said it was the second year that pupils had taken part in the project as part of the Scottish Attainment Challenge.

He said a pilot project had been so successful last year that he had been keen to run it again this year.

Children taking part in the scheme work on literacy and numeracy skills as well as experiencing opportunities to develop life skills linked to health and wellbeing.

Mr Lowden said: “Last year we ran numeracy and literacy sessions during the last week of the school holidays.

“This year we have been able to increase that to the last two weeks of the holidays.

“At the beginning of the summer, many camps were focused on physical activity and social and emotional wellbeing.”

Chloe Stewart, 10, from Fintry, said she hadn’t minded going back to school early. She said: “I’ve really enjoyed the maths lessons and think they have been really helpful.”

Equally pleased with her summer lessons was Stephanie Sorley, 11, also from Fintry.

She said: “It has helped me a lot with my maths.”

Kerys Donachie, 10, from Mid Craigie, said she had enjoyed taking part in the netball camp as well as brushing up on her maths.

Councillor Gregor Murray, convener of Dundee City Council’s children and families service, told the Tele: “Last year the programme proved to be a huge success and it’s great to see it back for a second year.

“This innovative programme at St Francis is helping to encourage a number of pupils and will help them prepare for the return to school next week.”