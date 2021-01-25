A school girl has ensured she and her class mates will go to the ball after her Cinderella programme cover earned rave reviews.

Lucy Tenbruck, nine, impressed the judges from the Downfield Musical Society with her creation after winning a competition to design this year’s panto programme front cover.

© Supplied by Supplied

The Grange Primary School pupil beat off some stiff competition from other primary school children around Dundee and Angus.

Stuart Young, social convener at the society, said it is the first time the competition has run and said there had been a “tremendous response”.

As well as having the accolade of having her artwork displayed on the front cover, Lucy and her classmates will now get the chance to see the show at the Whitehall Theatre.

The class will get to meet the cast at the Cinderella showcase which will hopefully go ahead as normal this year.

© Supplied by Supplied

He added: “Given last year’s panto had to go online we still wanted to get out and do something with the wider community.

“Most of the school’s watched it online in the classroom and we wanted to tie in this competition as part of the offering.

“We got a tremendous response – it’s the first time we’ve done anything like this but myself and the judges really liked Lucy’s design.

“It was whittled down to five finalists and it was extremely close between Lucy’s design and second place.

“We felt Lucy’s ticked all the boxes for this year’s Cinderella show and it will be the front cover, providing everything goes ahead this year, if not it will be used the following year.”

© James Simpson

Lucy’s parents Lynda and Alan Tenbruck said they were proud their daughter’s design will feature on the front cover.

Lynda said: “It was brilliant to hear Lucy had won, we actually didn’t know she’d even done the design it before it was announced she’d won.

“With the kids all doing online learning we were notified by the school by email that she’d won. Lucy is very artistic so she was chuffed she’d won if not a little surprised.

“We were told the kids will get to go to the show and meet the cast, it will be a nice treat for them to have something to look forward to, permitting it goes ahead.

“All her classmates and parents passed on their congratulations messages as well which was really nice.”

Stuart added that the competition could become a permanent fixture based on the volume of last year’s entrants.