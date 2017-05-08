Dundee school pupil, 11, organises crazy hair day in aid of alopecia charity

A pupil at a primary school in Dundee organised a fundraiser to help a hair loss charity.

Murron McPhail, 11, who’s in P7 at Clepington Road Primary, came up with the idea to help raise money for Alopecia Awareness UK, which helps support people affected by hair loss.

One of Murron’s relatives has been affected by alopecia — a condition that can cause hair loss in patches or entirely — so she asked the head teacher of Clepington Road Primary if she could hold a fundraising “crazy hair day” at the school.

Pupils and parents were invited to donate money and in return the children could come to school wearing wigs, or with a crazy hairstyle.

Members of staff also donated funds towards the cause, with one teacher, Irene Shearer, from Stobswell, even volunteering to have her head shaved in order to help generate more cash.

Irene’s son Nicholas Boyle, 24, was given the honour of shaving her hair.

Paula Cheghall, head teacher of Clepington Primary School, said: “Murron came to me with the idea and I was happy to help support it.

“Murron and a friend organised the whole thing by themselves and sent out all the letters to parents.

“There has been a huge amount of support from everyone — from parents and kids, to teachers and friends.

“Murron’s relative was really proud of her and thankful for everything she has done.”

The event raised about £255 from the school donations and a further £190 from the hair shave, giving a total of £455. There were other donations from outside the school from extended family and friends of staff and pupils.

All the money will be donated to Alopecia Awareness UK, which also supports research and fundraising to help find medical treatments to combat the condition.