Dundee school memories: Snapshots from through the decades as bell rings for first day

The shirts are ironed, new bags packed and Dundee parents are no doubt delighted, or daunted, at the fact tomorrow brings the first day back at school.

For some, it will be the first time their little ones don a uniform and head off through the school gates, while others will already know the relief of getting their kids back to school after a lengthy summer break.

To celebrate the new academic year we have once again trawled our archives for some of the best back-to-school images from throughout the decades.

If there is one sure way to get your kids’ picture in the paper back in the day it was to make sure you had cute twins and sent them to school in matching outfits – the archives are full to the brim of cute siblings starting their first school day together.

Mossgiel Primary School welcomed Steven and Gordon Farquharson and Tracy and Gary Henderson, below, for their first day in August 1978.

Two sets of twins also started as pupils at Mill of Mains Primary in 1980, as Stephen and Michael Gall and Alison and Craig Dick began their school education, below.

Four-year-old twins Susan and Raymond Young are pictured below on their first day at Downfield Primary school in August 1981.

Both agreed they enjoyed their first day and would be back tomorrow.

Longhaugh primary was full to the brim of lookalikes in August 1985, as four sets of twins started at the school, below.

Back, from left: Wayne Butchart, Vicki Butchart, Corrie Campbell, Sharon Campbell. Front, from left: Lynne Kinney, Brian Kinney, Alexander McWilliams, Audrey McWilliams.

It was thumbs up all round as Nicola and Sarah Cumming and Jenna and Jamie Orr began Gilburn Primary in 1988, below.

Kayleigh McArdle, Eilish McArdle, Andrew McIntyre and Ross McIntyre were ready to learn at Forthill primary in August 1998, below.

Three sets of twins enjoyed their first day in primary one at Dundee High School in 2002.

Pictured below, from left, are Alister and Heather Goodfellow, Mac and Molly Hunter and Christopher and Kirsty Guest.

Who doesn’t love a shortcut? Walking all the way around a burn just doesn’t seem to make sense. Right?

Below, pupils at Blackshade primary take turns jumping across the burn to the Ardler multis in April 1968.

It seems to be a mad rush at the Eastern Primary School crossing at Monifieth Road in September 1974, as Alfred Leaver directs scores of children over the busy road, below.

And here we have arguably the best, most memorable part of your school days: the lunches. Did cake and custard ever taste so good again?

Below, Kirkton High School pupils dig in to the canteen’s offerings in September 1964.



And finally, for all those concerned parents out there who are worried about how their children will get on during their first day of school, we are sure they will be just as well behaved as this lot from Grove Primary School, below, showing off their listening skills as they line up perfectly outside the building in October 1962.