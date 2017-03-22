A Dundee school, which had been the subject of significant concerns, has made “very good progress”, according to the latest report by education chiefs.

Kingspark School, which caters for children with special support needs, has received a positive report following a visit by Education Scotland.

It comes after inspectors rated the school “weak” for “meeting learning needs” and “improvement through self-evaluation” following a visit in 2014.

At that time, inspectors said standards of learning were still “too variable” and aspects of the curriculum needed “further development”.

But after the latest visit to the school, inspectors said Kingspark has made significant progress in all aspects of its curriculum development in the primary and secondary departments and in the enhanced support area.

Young people are now achieving a wider variety of National Qualifications at Levels 1 and 2, and personal achievement awards including Dynamic Youth, Scottish Studies and John Muir Awards.

The report added that the school has increased opportunities for young people in the senior phase to demonstrate achievements and attainment over time.

HM Inspector Dr Kate Hannah said: “Since the inspection of June 2014, the school has made significant improvements to the quality of leadership at all levels.

“There is now clear evidence of the impact of these changes in a range of areas. These include the calm ethos and nurturing culture of the school, improved communication at all levels, higher expectations of staff, children and young people and a clearer focus on learning and teaching and keeping children safe.”

She added: “The school has made very good progress since the original inspection. We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.”

Dundee City Council’s children and families service convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I am pleased to see that significant progress at Kingspark School has been recognised and that the hard work of staff has been acknowledged by Education Scotland.

“This inspection also highlights significant improvements at the school and it is good to see that improved communication is also included in this report.”