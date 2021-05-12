Dundee school holiday dates: Key dates confirmed for 2023 to 2025

The Dundee school holiday dates from 2023 to 2025 have been confirmed.

At a meeting of the children and family services committee, councillors agreed the dates for the school term and holidays in the 2023/24 and 2024/2025 academic years.

The agreed Dundee school holiday dates for 2023/24 are as follows:

Autumn term: Tuesday 15 August 2023 to Friday 6 October.

October break: Monday 9 October 2023 to Friday 20 October 2023

Winter term: Monday 23 October 2023 to Friday 22 December 2023. Thursday 9 November 2023, Friday 10 November will be in-service days.

Christmas break: Monday 25 December 2023 – Friday 5 January 2024.

Spring term: Monday 8 January to Thursday 28 March. Tuesday 20 February will be an in-service day. Friday 16 February to Monday 19 February will be the mid-term break.

Spring break: Friday 29 March (Good Friday) through to Friday 12 April.

Summer term: Monday 15 April through to Friday 28 June.

The May Day holiday will be on Monday 6 May and the Victoria Day holiday will fall on Monday 27 May.

The agreed Dundee school holiday dates for 2024/25 are as follows:

Autumn term: Tuesday 13 August 2024 through to Friday 4 October.

October break: Monday October through to Friday 18 October

Winter term: Monday 21 October through to Friday 20 December. Thursday 14 and Friday 15 November will be in-service days.

Christmas break: Monday 23 December 2024 through to Friday 3 January 2025.

Spring term: Monday 6 January through to Friday 28 March. Friday 14 to Monday 1 February will be the mid-term break. Tuesday 16 February will be an in-service day.

Spring break: Monday 31 March through to Friday 11 April.

Good Friday is on Friday 18 April 2025 and this will be a holiday.

Summer term: Monday 14 April through to Friday 27 June.

The May Day holiday is on Monday 5 May and the Victoria Day holiday is on Monday 26 May 2025.

School holiday alignment

Responding to questions from the committee, executive director of the children and families service Paul Clancy assured families that the council had tried to align the holiday dates with other council areas in Tayside.

He said: “We have really tried to get the alignment the best we possibly can because we have families that work in [other areas] and live in Dundee.

“We have tried to align, where possible, the in-service days as well and there has been quite of bit work do this.”