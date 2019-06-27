Dundee scheme offering troubled women contraception slammed as ‘population control’

A scheme supporting mothers with personal issues on the condition they take contraception has been described as a form of “population control”.

The Pause Dundee programme is being trialled for 18 months following an initial run in England, at a cost of £300,000 per year.

The aim is to reduce the likelihood of more children being taken into care – but the scheme is being criticised as infringing on women’s lives.

Dundee City Council and Pause workers were quizzed by a cross-party group for women’s health at the Scottish Parliament.

Monica Lennon MSP, chairwoman of the group, told the Tele: “It has exposed how bare things have become for public services, that we’re having to rely on services such as this.

“Everyone should have access to all health and support services on offer. There are a lot of red lines and it is right and fair that we scrutinise this.

“Pause is incompatible with universal healthcare and I am concerned about the message it sends out on women’s reproductive rights. I also feel strongly that people experiencing substance misuse should have access to the support they need, free from judgment.”

Sharon Brand, co-founder of support group Recovery Dundee, said: “The idea that they can have rights over a woman’s choice to have children is crazy. If they got things right – treatment, mental health, supporting women who are on their own with children – this would not be an issue. It’s population control.

“It means poorer communities are being targeted. There are a thousand reasons why this is a bad idea.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Pause is a charity that offers an intense and bespoke programme of therapeutic, practical and behavioural support. Participation is on an entirely voluntary basis and is not specifically for women recovering from substance misuse.

“Figures show that in a five-year period to October 2017, 113 women in the city had 341 children removed into care. Of these, 73% have had two or three children removed.

“The women involved are described as having many complex and inter-linking needs, including mental health, domestic abuse, drug misuse and criminal justice issues.

“Pause works with women for up to 16 weeks regardless of whether they are using contraception or not, giving them time to understand if Pause is the right programme for them.”