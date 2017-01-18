A bid has been launched to complete a Dundee man’s dream for his daughter after he passed away.

Alan Dunsmuir tragically died from complications stemming from a hernia operation that he had 16 years ago.

He had been in the process of helping his daughter set up and renovate a salon — his dream for her — when he died.

Now a fundraising effort has been launched to complete his dream in a tribute to him.

His daughter Jodie today paid tribute to her “amazing” dad.

She said: “We are completely devastated. It was such a shock.

“We had gotten a phone call to say that he was doing OK then we got another call a couple of hours later telling us we had to get to the hospital.

“My dad was the best person. Everyone who met him for the first time was immediately inspired to be a better person.

“He was the kind of person who would give his last penny to someone.

“He would do anything for his family. No matter what was going on at work or in his life, he would never complain about it or bring it home.

“He didn’t ever think about himself.”

Alan had been in the process of helping daughter Jodie set up the salon — Crop & Co on the city’s King Street — and get it up and running.

She said he had asked her to take on the property — which had previously been owned by a friend of his wife, Carol, 52.

Jodie said: “I originally turned him down because I thought I would let him down and didn’t want the stress but he convinced me.

“That was his dream for me.”

The work on the salon was due to finish at the end of January — but Alan didn’t live to see it completed.

In the aftermath of Alan’s death, Vikki Carr, one of Jodie’s friends, has started a fundraiser in a bid to finish the refurbishment.

The 28-year-old beauty therapist said she wanted to help bring Alan’s dream to fruition for Jodie.

She said: “I have rented a room out of the salon since July and we have gotten really close spending every day together.

“It was horrible because she was so close to her dad. The salon is going to be a tribute to him. He always wanted it for her.”

After contracting an infection, Alan underwent emergency surgery last week. After being taken off his ventilator and appearing to be out of the woods, Alan suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away as his family rushed to be by his side.

His funeral takes place at 3.30pm on Friday at Dundee Crematorium.