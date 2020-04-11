Dundee salon pledges free haircuts for NHS staff when lockdown ends

A city hair salon is proving it’s a cut above the rest by pledging to give NHS workers much-needed snips for free once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

National Hair Sunday has been set up by Real Housewives of Cheshire stars, Royston Blythe and partner Nick Malenko, who run Royston Blythe in Wolverhampton.

Partners Broughty Ferry on Gray Street have been one of the first premises in Tayside to sign up for the scheme that will launch once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

Business partners, Paula Davidson and Laurie Brown said they wanted to show their appreciation to local NHS workers, many of whom they know personally.

Paula, 51, said: “We’ve had a great response to this online after we revealed we had signed up.

“We already have NHS workers who use the salon and we wanted to show our appreciation for the work our customers and other frontline workers are doing.”

Paula said she had been impressed by how communities and businesses had banded together across the city, since the virus first reared its head in the UK.

She added: “The great community spirit has been a positive out of this dark period. It has been a challenging time for everyone including local businesses.

“We’ve spoken with our staff about what we are looking to do and everyone thought it was a great idea.

“Given the current climate we don’t have a date earmarked yet but it’s certainly our intention to run it on the first Sunday after lockdown, or as near to the first available Sunday as possible.

“We may run it over two Sundays depending on the interest. It would be great if other local salons signed up to the scheme as well.

“Certainly we are looking forward to giving something back to our NHS workers.”

Those interested in signing up can visit nationalhairsunday.co.uk for more information.