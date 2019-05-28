Dundee salon owner voices disgust, as hammer raid could cost thousands to repair

The owner of a Dundee hair salon has said a smash-and-grab break-in could cost him thousands of pounds in repair bills.

Police Scotland are appealing for information about the break-in to the Gary Wightman Hairdressing Salon in Dundee last night, by a man armed with a hammer.

A window was broken at the shop in Constitution Road around 11.50pm.

The individual then stole two pairs of GHD hair straighteners.

Gary told the Tele the extensive damage to the shop could cost thousands to repair.

Police said the man was disturbed by people from neighbouring flats who shouted at him, and he was seen to run off along Salem Street in the direction of the Hilltown.

Officers would like to trace a man described as in his 20s, medium to large build, who was wearing a dark hooded top, light grey bottoms, and was carrying a dark rucksack or tool bag.

If you have any information that could assist police, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

For more on this story, including an interview with Gary, see today’s late extra edition of the Evening Telegraph.