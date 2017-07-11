A Major refurbishment of Sainsbury’s in Dundee is under way.

A spokesman for the supermarket giant said a wide range of improvements would be carried out, including an updated cafe with new seating and decoration, self-scan checkouts, new fridges and freezers, a pizza counter, updated homeware and clothing ranges, and a complete redecoration of the store.

Work is due to be completed by the start of September and the store will remain open throughout.

Manager Paula Rock said: “Feedback from other refurbished stores has been really positive and I hope people love their new-look Sainsbury’s, with everything new it has to offer.”