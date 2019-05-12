BREAKING: Dundee sack manager McIntyre

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre has been sacked just over a week after the Dark Blues were relegated from the Premiership.

Assistant boss Jimmy Boyle has also paid the price for the drop to the Championship.

The news of their departures came in a brief statement from the club at lunch time today.

It read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Jim McIntyre and Jimmy Boyle have left the club with immediate effect.

“Jim came to the club in October last year and shortly after Jimmy was appointed as his assistant manager.

“The management team oversaw 31 matches in charge, with four victories, seven draws and 20 defeats.

“Relegation from the Ladbrokes Premiership was confirmed last weekend with a loss to Hamilton Accies at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park.

“We would like thank Jim and Jimmy for their efforts while in charge and wish them all the best for the future.”

McIntyre arrived to take over from Neil McCann with the team already rooted to the bottom of the top flight.

He appointed youth coach Boyle his number two after fans protested over his plan to bring in former player and assistant boss Billy Dodds for the role.

The support were against Dodds’ appointment because of the stance he took after losing his job as assistant to Gordon Chisholm at Dens in the wake of administration in 2010.