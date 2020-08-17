Dundee runners invited to take part in ‘special’ Race for Life despite pandemic

Fundraisers across Dundee are set to unite against cancer by taking part in a special Race for Life weekend next month.

Organisers Cancer Research UK cancelled all 400 mass participation events in 2020 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

This included the Race for Life 5K, 10K and Pretty Muddy events at the city’s Camperdown Park, which had been due to take place on Sunday June 14.

The public are now being invited to participate in their own Race for Life 5K in their nearest green space on Saturday September 26.

People are encouraged to take part in the Very 2020 Race for Life either alone or in small, socially distanced groups – but all on the same day – to help people with cancer.

The charity is expecting a £160 million drop in income in the year ahead with a £44 million cut to research funding already this year.

© Supplied

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “Covid-19 has made the fight against cancer even harder.

“Vital cancer research has been delayed this year. Even though we have to Race for Life differently in 2020, nothing’s going to stop us running, walking and jogging to raise money and help beat cancer.

“Whatever the hurdle, we’ll keep going and we’d urge as many people as possible across Dundee and Tayside to join in on September 26th.

“People can set off from their home to complete 5K their way that day. Things haven’t gone to plan for any of us in 2020. This is going to be a very 2020 Race for Life but together we will still beat cancer.”

A live broadcast on the Cancer Research UK Race for Life Facebook page at 9.30am on Saturday September 26 will include an energiser from a fitness expert as well as inspirational messages of support from people who have been through cancer.

Participants are then invited to set off on their own Race for Life.

Organisers are also inviting participants to share photos and videos on social media using the hashtag, #Very2020RaceForLife.

Supporters can visit raceforlife.org and sign up free for a “Very 2020 Race for Life”.