Dundee rowing enthusiasts scoop gold medal at world championship in a hand-built boat

Dundee rowing enthusiasts are celebrating after they scooped a gold medal at a world championship in a boat they built themselves.

The Broughty Ferry Boating club took part in the SkiffieWorlds 2019 at Stranraer, where the over-40s women team picked up the top prize in their category. The Open Mixed B crew were also successful, taking a silver medal.

To top off the competition, the Dundee-based outfit increased their ranking to become the 10th best team in the world, moving up from 11th place.

Skiffing is a traditional style of boating, where the rower’s feet are fixed in place and team members use one oar each. It has become increasingly popular in competitive rowing in the last decade.

Teams had to build their own skiff boat ahead of the competition before taking it to Loch Ryan for the two kilometre races.

n Picture shows crew members, from left, Kirsty Kelly, Becky Jackson Hunt with daughter Georgie, Julia Garritt, Jacqueline McGuire and Sam Miller.