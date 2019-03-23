Dundee Rotary Swimarathon fundraisers make a splash

Top participants and fundraisers from Dundee’s sixth Rotary Swimarathon were honoured at a civic reception held at Dundee City Chambers.

Organisers of the 2019 Dundee Swimarathon were delighted to announce fantastic levels of fundraising for the event held at Olympia last month. Participants raised well over £13,000 with total fundraising over the past six years topping £133,000.

Nearly 200 swimmers completed the relay Swimarathon over the course of the afternoon. The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Dundee, coincides with the world’s biggest one day swimming event. Rotary clubs across the globe participate in events to raise money for the international End Polio Now campaign and other causes.

Participants at the event came from all parts of the community including Dundee Dragons, Dundee Stroke Exercise club and teams from Morgan Academy and High School of Dundee.

Swimming clubs included Dundee City Aquatics and Monifieth Swimming Club, along with many other charities, sports clubs, teams of work colleagues and Rotary families.