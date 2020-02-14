Roses are red? Tele readers decide on best colour of flower for Valentine’s celebrations

Roses are red, violets are blue, but which colour is the best rose for you?

As couples across the region gear up to show their love to one another on Valentine’s Day, Tele readers had their say on how they like to mark the big day.

It comes as florists reveal more women prefer a white rose over a red rose but that men still buy the traditional red rose as a gift.

Pink is said to be the second favourite rose and red comes in joint fourth place with blue.

Deborah Williams, 49, a former florist turner primary teacher from Newport, said: “Yes that’s true, I prefer the white.

“Or orange or purple – something funky that’s unique and shows they’ve thought about me. It’s more special.

“But it’s not really about what you get, it’s more about experiences rather than gifts.”

Lauren Stewart, 25, a nurse from Whitfield, said: “Oh it has to be the red, it’s more traditional.

“I’ve been with my partner seven years, I probably won’t get anything but I’d like a red rose.

“We will be spending it together and watching a film though, to be honest I’d rather have the quality time together.”

Conor Mudie, 18, an engineer from Lochee, said: “I’d buy the red rose because it’s what you do on Valentine’s Day.

“It doesn’t really matter to me what colour it is but I think the girl would expect a red one.”

Stephen Duncan, 32, a retail worker from Stobswell, said: “I wouldn’t get roses at all, I get a bunch of bright flowers instead.

“I think its nicer to get a bouquet rather than a single rose, that’s a bit tacky.

“Sometimes I get chocolates to go with them too and try to go out but we couldn’t get a table this year so we’re making dinner together at home instead.”

Meanwhile, Dundee restaurants have reported a record number of bookings for tonight.

The Malmaison is aiming its offering at people who have found themselves without a date for the evening with a cocktail masterclass.

Deputy general manager, Basia Grzeda, said: “We are running the cocktails and mocktails master class for singles to learn how to make them and maybe meet someone if they don’t have have a Valentine.

“Last year we had 54 people but that was maybe because Valentine’s Day was a Thursday. This year we have 80 people in total and again at lunch on Saturday we have 120 then 90 at night.

Meanwhile, at the Bird and Bear, demand has increased from last year.

Ben Jones, supervisor, said: “We have had a rise in bookings from last year, definitely. It is still a popular night for couples.

“Last year we had two sittings, this year it is three sittings.

“We will have a special Valentine’s dish on the night, but we don’t do table settings.”

Annie Baker, Apex restaurant manager, said the hotel was offering a date steak night to couples.

Annie, 27, said: “It was fairly standard last year, but we already have 120 in for Valentine’s night which is fantastic.

“We have not had a (marriage) proposal in the six years I have been here, but we are hoping that with a little bit of a younger clientele now that it has got to happen some time.”

And at Brasserie Ecosse, restaurant boss Nikos Matsikas, revealed the venue has so many more bookings than last year that he has hired more kitchen staff.

He said: “It has been crazy.

“We have so many more bookings that to cope with the volume I am going to get agency staff in to help out.

“We have a special Chateaubriand and a bottle of wine promotion for £49 and we will also have a Romeo and Juliet cocktail.”

And Sean McKay, 30, restaurant manager at the White Goose, added: “We are totally booked out for Valentine’s night, but we can take bookings around 4pm to 5pm when we have some spaces.”