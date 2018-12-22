Dundee rocker Kyle Falconer announces release of special EP of covers

Dundee rocker Kyle Falconer has announced the release of a special EP of covers.

The former frontman of The View returned to the studio to record Almost Pleasant, featuring five of his favourite songs.

The first is a cover of Tina Turner’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? which has been made available on streaming sites.

Announcing the release on Twitter, Falconer wrote that the song was one of his “favourite tunes of all time”.

The release comes in the same year as the singer’s debut solo album, No Thank You.