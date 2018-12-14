Dundee roadworks force OAP suffering heart attack to WALK to ambulance

A pensioner who was having a heart attack had to walk to a waiting ambulance because roadworks prevented the vehicle driving down his street.

Bert Adams, 66, went on to have a quadruple heart bypass operation and is now on the road to recovery.

But he said that he and his wife Evelyn, 64, who is a wheelchair user, are angry about the way the whole situation was handled.

The pensioner, of Fintry Drive, said that the couple and their neighbours had been having major problems outside their homes for almost two years due to building work by Abertay Housing Association.

Bert said: “When the ambulance got here it couldn’t reach me and while I was unwell and actually suffering from a heart attack, I had to somehow get myself to the ambulance.

“It all seems a bit unreal now but there was nothing the paramedics could do and the only way I was going to get into that ambulance to get to hospital was to walk there myself.

“When I think back, I am pretty angry about what happened. I had to get to the hospital and the only option was to get myself into the ambulance.”

Evelyn said the situation left the couple feeling like prisoners in their own home.

She said: “Bert became very ill around 10pm and we had to call an ambulance.

“When the paramedics got here they couldn’t get a wheelchair or stretcher anywhere near our house.

“The only way we could get Bert to the ambulance was for him to walk to it. We are now virtually prisoners in our house.

“The pavements and paths are not suitable for my wheelchair and there is no way that Bert could manage the messy pavements.”

Ian Thomson, chief executive of Abertay Housing Association which is building new homes in the area, said the company has done its best to ensure roads are kept as clear as possible.

He said: “Some inconvenience to residents during building work is inevitable and we have tried hard to keep this to a minimum.

“We have gone to great lengths to ensure that residents have had vehicle access and parking at all times. This continues.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call to attend an address on Fintry Drive.

“One ambulance was dispatched and a male patient in his 60s was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”