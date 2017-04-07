Dundee roadworks delay branded ‘unacceptable’

The “slow” progress of roadworks on a main street in Dundee’s West End has been branded “unacceptable”.

When Scottish Water began work in Blackness Street in January they said it would last for two weeks.

However, the work is still ongoing and Scottish Water has now announced it is set to continue for a further four to six weeks.

Resident Margaret Hubbard, 69, said people in the area were completely fed up. She said: “When it started, we were told it would last two weeks.

“This latest announcement means the work will have lasted for six months by the time it is finished.

“This is unacceptable. The disruption being caused is massive. It’s really disappointing the work is to last even longer.

“People can’t get parked near their homes.

“You have to walk on the road to avoid the roadworks and the noise levels generated by the works are incredibly disturbing to people living and working here.

“Residents, retailers and businesses are all beginning to suffer as a result of the ongoing work.

“I would hope that it can be completed as quickly a possible so the area can return to normal.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said that, while he understood that the work had to be carried out, the time the project is taking is “disappointing” .

He said: “This work needs to be done — but hopefully Scottish Water will complete it as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We are currently working in Blackness Street upgrading the water pipes to ensure there is clear, fresh drinking water.

“We are trying to reduce the chance of pipes bursting.

“Due to the condition of the existing water main, we have been required to change the method of mains upgrade.

“This has meant progress has been much slower than anticipated to lift, clean and relay the old cobble stones to ensure the area is reinstated correctly after the new pipe is installed.”