A business owner has said she was “extremely scared” about the impact of roadworks in one of Dundee’s busiest streets.

Leann Sutherland, who owns LS Nails & Beauty in Perth Road, spoke out after work expected to cost more than £230,000 started this week.

A section of Perth Road between Hawkhill and Roseangle has been closed off while Tayside Contracts resurfaces the route.

But, with no parking available in front of their premises while the work is carried out, traders say they are already feeling the pinch.

Leann, 28, told the Tele: “It’s been an absolute nightmare so far and I’m not just speaking for myself.

“There are a lot of other business owners around my shop who are saying the same thing.

“People are cancelling appointments — they’re not coming in or they just can’t get in.

“It’s really affecting us badly. I didn’t get the courtesy of the letter, I had to read Kwik-Fit’s.

“It mentions parking but doesn’t tell you specifically how they were going to address it. We’re at risk of losing out on money here.”

Zeki Agacan, who owns a restaurant on Perth Road, said that he was “fed up” with the road works in the area, adding that they make it difficult for him and his customers to get to his eatery.

He said: “My business is being impacted.

“There is always work going on — the water, the gas — and now the road surfaces.

“I am a bit fed up of it.

“You try and voice your concerns but it just falls on deaf ears.”

The Tele previously told how Dundee City Council’s senior engineer Les Grubb said he “sympathised” with the concerns of business owners.

Mr Grubb said it was the first time for more than 30 years that road maintenance has been carried out in the area.

Workers are currently replacing 40mm — about an inch-and-a-half — of the existing surface as well as carrying out other repairs between 11am to 8pm Monday to Friday and on Saturdays from 11am to 6pm.

Parking is still accessible from the Roseangle end of Perth Road.

However, Leann said that was not enough and claimed residents were also struggling.