A motorcyclist has been charged by police after a car and bike were involved in a smash.

Emergency services raced to Melfort Place in Trottick, off Old Glamis Road, where eyewitnesses reported seeing a man receiving treatment at the scene.

Sections of Old Glamis Road, Melfort Place and Kilmore Terrace were shut off while the incident was dealt with on Wednesday night.

David Anderson, 46, who stays on Old Glamis Road, witnessed the scene.

He said: “At first I wasn’t sure what had happened but it definitely looked like there had been a crash of some sort.

“Police had closed off Old Glamis Road to traffic and everything had come to a standstill, although it was quite quiet at the time anyway.

“It looked like someone might have been hurt.”

One woman who lives in the area said: “There were six police cars, ambulances and lots of flashing lights.

“Police told me there had been an accident and refused to let me drive home.

“I had to park up and walk half-a-mile home. I saw a wheel on the grass.

“The ambulance was on the scene for an hour and they were treating someone.”

A man who lives nearby added: “I could see that there had been an accident.

“A car had obviously been involved but I don’t know what else.

“There were quite a few emergency vehicles and I could see police and an ambulance.

“It looked like a fairly young person.”

A woman who stays close to the junction said: “Paramedics seemed to be attending to someone who was lying on the ground but I couldn’t see who it was.

“The person was then put into the back of the ambulance.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 33-year-old motorcyclist has been charged in connection with road traffic offences following a collision involving a car and motorcycle in Melfort Place, Dundee, at about 7.40pm on Wednesday.”