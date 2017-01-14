Roadworks are set to get under way on a main Dundee road for the second time in a few months.

Scottish Water will carry out work in the Blackness Road area from next week.

It is expected that the work will last for around three weeks.

The utilities firm says this is the latest phase of its £5 million mains upgrade across the city.

It has been forced to return to the area after issues were discovered with the existing pipes during work last autumn, meaning the mains require a full upgrade.

The work begins in Blackness Street and Annfield Street on Monday.

Scottish Water says there will be localised traffic management in place and some access and parking restrictions — but insists none of the roads will close fully.

The firm says that local access will be maintained for residents.

The work will also, at some point in the next few weeks, move to Blackness Road with temporary traffic lights at the junction with Glenagnes Road, for around one week followed by temporary traffic lights at the junction with Rosefield Street.

Dates for this section are yet to be confirmed but bosses say signs will warn locals of the work before it starts.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said that during the work — being done with partner Caledonia Water Alliance — water supplies may be turned off, but those affected will receive 48 hours’ notice.

Clive Duncan, Scottish Water’s regional community manager for Dundee, said: “When CWA started work in Blackness Road in the autumn they found some of the pipes weren’t able to be relined due to their condition so a full upgrade would be required.

“To reduce the chance of bursts and interruption to supply we need to complete the work to ensure that customers receive clear fresh drinking water long into the future.

“We want to thank customers in the area for their patience and understanding during these essential works.”

The Tele previously told how Scottish Water would be in Dundee until the end of this year as it carries out upgrades to pipes across Dundee.

Work has already taken place in some areas.