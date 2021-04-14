Dundee road sealed off as emergency crews race to accident

Police and ambulance crews were called to a road traffic incident in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon.

Happyhillock Road, between Longtown Street and Douglas Road, was closed as emergency services raced to the scene.

Witnesses said there was as many as nine police officers, as well as ambulance crews.

Charlie Conroy, 55, who has lived in the area for more than four years, said the street was closed for an hour.

He added: “There was a squad car at the circle from the Douglas end.

“I never saw anybody injured.

“It isn’t unusual to see police around here but it was surprising to see the road closed off.”

Emergency services

Another resident said there were nine officers in attendance.

He said: “There was traffic police, a van and three other squad cars.

“Officers appeared to look at one vehicle situated nearby, they were looking around the car grill.

“It didn’t look like there was any damage to the motor but traffic was getting rerouted up Longtown Street during the incident.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.