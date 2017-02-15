Children and pensioners are being subjected to prostitution on a daily basis in an area of Dundee, it has been claimed.

A public meeting was held between residents, the police and other organisations following a series of concerns about the Arbroath Road area becoming a red light zone.

Around 30 people gathered at Arthurstone Community Library on Monday night to discuss the problem.

James McDonnell, a resident of Arbroath Road for 30 years, told the Tele afterwards he had witnessed people engaging in sexual acts close to his home — with children watching on. He said: “There’s a larger visibility of prostitutes and, with all due respect, a low visibility of the powers that be to try to sort this situation out.

“It’s practically on a nightly basis but more prevalent at the weekends. It’s now a red light zone. Children shouldn’t be exposed to that.”

Terri Lloyd, 46, a primary school teacher who lives on Arbroath Road with husband Andy, said children in the area and even her pensioner mother-in-law had been approached by prostitutes.

She added: “I had to explain to my daughter. She kept saying to me, ‘why is that girl always passing our house?’

“I held off explaining for as long as I could but eventually I had to say why they were there. I really felt that was out of line.

“Where I live, my living room is right on the corner so we see activity every night, all night. My mother-in-law is 73. She pulled up outside the house once and a girl approached her. She left when she realised it was an elderly woman, but that’s the extent of it.”

She said other family members had been “propositioned” at her front gate by sex workers and added that she was seeing “new girls appearing all the time” working in prostitution.

Community sergeant Alex Munro told the meeting officers were monitoring the situation, adding that women working as prostitutes would be given three warnings before being arrested — though anyone caught soliciting for sex, or “kerb crawling”, could be arrested and charged instantly.

Council representatives vowed that staff would continue to patrol the area and report suspected offences to police.