Dundee road rage thug who destroyed driver’s car spared jail

A road rage lout who destroyed a man’s car jumping on the roof and windscreen has dodged a prison sentence.

Ewen MacDonald shouted “that’s what 28 stone does” as he trashed Hugh Edens’ car during bizarre scenes on Clepington Road last year.

Shocking video footage captured the incident as passers-by, including crying children, watched on in horror. A court heard that Mr Edens’ car was completely written-off as a result.

The Tele previously reported that MacDonald apologised “unreservedly” for his conduct, adding that he was overcome with “blind rage”.

A sheriff stepped back from sending the 45-year-old to prison and instead ordered him to pay compensation.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard the incident was sparked after MacDonald was labelled a “fat ****** *****” by Mr Edens – who had been angered by MacDonald’s driving.

An incensed MacDonald then stormed out of his car and climbed on top of Mr Edens’ blue Toyota vehicle.

Fiscal depute Carol Doherty said previously: “The accused left his vehicle and climbed on to the witness’s vehicle and on to the bonnet.

“He repeatedly jumped on the roof and windscreen which resulted in it being smashed and collapsing into the vehicle.

“The witness was fearful and remained in the vehicle. There was a high number of passersby, including school children, due to the school holidays.

“Some of the children were distressed and crying upon viewing this.”

While on top of the car, MacDonald shouted: “That’s what 28 stone does. That’s your karma.”

Police arrived and arrested MacDonald. In response to being cautioned and charged, he replied: “I accept responsibility for what I did. He should not have called me a fat **.”

Defence solicitor Ian Myles said that MacDonald, of Cairnie Loan, Arbroath, continued to be “remorseful” about the incident and is still receiving treatment for mental health issues.

Mr Myles said: “He would benefit from and fully participate in a community payback order with a supervision requirement.”

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff John Rafferty ordered MacDonald to pay £300 compensation and placed him on supervision for 12 months.

He was also placed a restriction of liberty order, keeping MacDonald indoors between 7pm and 5am for six weeks.