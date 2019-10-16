Dundee road reopens after two-vehicle crash

Broughty Ferry Road has been reopened to traffic between East Dock Street and Blackscroft after a two-vehicle collision closed it earlier today.

Officers were called to attend the street at around 11.30am following reports of an incident, which has led to buses being diverted along East Marketgait and Dock Street.

The road had been closed while the vehicles were cleared from the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision at around 11.30am. No injuries have been reported but vehicles are causing an obstruction.”

Xplore Dundee said the road was re-opened at around 1.30pm.