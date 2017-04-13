Dundee on the road for final day as Premiership fixtures revealed

Dundee face a trip to Hamilton on the last day of the season, the post-split fixtures have revealed.

The Dark Blues face a crunch final few games as they look to avoid the drop.

Paul Hartley’s side will face relegation rivals Ross County, Inverness and Hamilton one after the other as a forgettable 2016/17 season draws to a close.

The post-split fixtures will see the Dens Park side travel to Motherwell two weeks on Saturday before a trip west again the following week to Kilmarnock.

All games are scheduled for 3pm kick offs, apart from the home crunch with Inverness on May 16. That will kick off at 7.45pm.

This is the third season in a row Dundee will have ended the season away from home.

Last year their campaign ended in a 4-0 defeat in Inverness. The year before that they lost 3-0 across the road Sandeman Street in a controversial derby which saw Nadir Ciftci appear to bite Jim McAllister.