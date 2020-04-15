Dundee road closed after lorry hits tree

A Dundee road was shut off earlier today after a lorry hit an overhanging tree.

Police were called to the scene on City Road at around 11am on Wednesday, April 15 after the incident, which uplifted the tree roots from the pavement.

Although no one was hurt in the collision, the road was closed off at its junction with Pitfour Road as the tree needed to be cut down.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “[At] around 11am on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, a lorry struck an overhanging tree on City Road at the junction of Pitfour Road, Dundee.

“There were no reports of anyone injured and the road was closed for a short time whilst the tree was cut down.

“There was no further police involvement in this incident.”