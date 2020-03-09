Dundee road blocked after crash between car and bus

Motorists are being urged to approach with care on a Dundee road after a crash between a car and a bus.

The incident, which involved a single-decker 28 Xplore bus and a red Peugeot, happened at Balgarthno Road.

It is understood police are trying to trace the occupants of the car.

© DC Thomson

Police at the scene have advised the road remains open but to approach with care.

The number 28 Douglas service was travelling east when the incident occurred.

Police and fire crews remain at the scene whilst police continue their investigation.

© DC Thomson

It is understood that the bus is currently being removed.