Dundee road blocked after collision involving three vehicles

Police officers were called to a Dundee road this morning following an incident involving three vehicles.

The collision, which involved a silver Mercedes C-Class, a blue Audi and a red Nissan Qashqai, took place at around 8am on the junction of Cleghorn Street and City Road.

One of the vehicle owners, who gave his name as Richard, claimed he was hit by another car who came “drifting” round into Cleghorn Street.

He said: “The car was looking to turn right (into Cleghorn Street) and he came drifting around and hit me at the back of my car.

“He stopped, his wheel came off like mine did, and his car was taken away a few minutes ago.

“I am okay but I was on my way to work. My boss was just here to see what had happened.”

No one was seriously injured but the road was blocked while the damaged vehicles were removed.